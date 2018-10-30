Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace winger says he was sent death threats after Arsenal draw

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Arsenal have conceded more penalties (18) and goals from penalties (17) in the league than any other team.

Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha says he has been sent racist abuse and threats after winning a penalty in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

Zaha was tripped by makeshift left-back Granit Xhaka late on to allow Luka Milivojevic to equalise from the spot.

"For all the people taking it one step further and being racist and wishing death on my family, I wish you and your families the best too," he said.

"My life is still very good despite your hate."

After the match, Xhaka said in a post-match television interview he thought the incident had been a "clear penalty".

Since the start of the 2014-15 season, only Leicester's Jamie Vardy (13) has won more penalties in the Premier League than Zaha (11, level with Raheem Sterling).