Can you name the team from their fans' display?

Inter Milan won the derby 1-0 with a Mauro Icardi goal in the 92nd minute

When Inter Milan took on AC Milan in the derby on Sunday, 21 October, the players walked out to a stunning backdrop at both ends of the ground.

Inter's Curva Nord, as they have done for previous derbies, unveiled a huge tifo of a snake spanning all three tiers of the San Siro stand.

Not to be outdone, their neighbours at the other end of the ground unfurled their own effort, depicting someone ripping off the head of a snake.

Picture credits: Getty Images, Pinterest