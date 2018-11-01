Scott Booth: Glasgow City must embrace Barcelona test in Champions League

Media playback is not supported on this device Glasgow City winning 12 titles in a row an 'unbelievable achievement' - Scott Booth

Glasgow City v Barcelona - Women's Champions League last 16 second leg Venue: Petershill Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 1 November Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live online & on BBC Alba; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Glasgow City head coach Scott Booth wants his players to "embrace" playing Barcelona despite facing a European exit.

The newly crowned 12-in-a-row Scottish champions trail the Spaniards 5-0 after their last 16 first leg at the Mini Estadi.

But Booth has urged his team to enjoy their moment despite the challenge.

"We didn't get the result we wanted. That happens, especially when you're playing Barcelona," he said.

"It's only right given the season the players have had that they go and enjoy this match and embrace the fact that they're playing at home, against Barcelona, in the Champions League last 16."

City's win against Cyprus' Somatio Barcelona in the previous round was enough to get them into the last 16 stage for a fourth time.

Their best campaign was in 2014 when they made the quarter-finals but were eliminated by Paris St-Germain.

"We feel we've really been part of this competition and to draw Barcelona out of the hat, it's a fantastic experience for everyone involved," added Booth.

"We want to enjoy it, have more of the ball, threaten them and I'm sure the players are going to go out there and do that."