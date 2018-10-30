Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha: Ex-Leicester boss pays tribute to Foxes owner

Under Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and Nigel Pearson Leicester won promotion to the Premier League in 2014

Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha had an "immeasurable influence on English football", says former Foxes boss Nigel Pearson.

Srivaddhanaprabha and four others were killed in a helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Pearson led Leicester to Championship promotion in 2014 and now manages Oud-Heverlee Leuven in Belgium - another club owned by the King Power Group.

"I will miss his guidance and wisdom," Pearson said.

"And certainly his mischievous sense of humour and singular chuckle!"

Pearson first managed Leicester between 2008-2010 but left the club before Srivaddhanaprabha's £39m takeover later that year.

He returned in November 2011 and guided the Foxes to promotion to the Premier League three years later, but was sacked in 2015.

In an open letter posted on OH Leuven's website, Pearson added: "On a personal level, a manager could not have wished for a better boss.

"I have, through both good and difficult times, been afforded an unwavering support which has been a huge motivator and, in personally difficult times, a huge comfort.

"His warmth, humour and generosity have always been extended to my own family, something for which we will all be eternally grateful."

Under Srivaddhanaprabha's ownership the Foxes won the Premier League in 2016, having started the season as 5,000/1 outsiders - an achievement Pearson described as a "sporting miracle".

Pearson added: "The leadership and managerial processes he instilled and encouraged within Leicester City over a sustained period of time has borne fruit in such a way that people throughout the world witnessed the impossible by seeing a club win the Premier League in the most incredible circumstances."

Belgian First Division B side OH Leuven have postponed their next match, against Lommel.