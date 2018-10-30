Motherwell: Next two matches v St Mirren & Dundee 'huge' - Stephen Robinson

Robinson's side are seven points adrift of eight-placed Aberdeen ahead of this week's games

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits the club's next two games are "huge" as they look to move clear of relegation trouble.

The Fir Park club are currently 10th in the Premiership after only one win in their first nine games.

They are a point above St Mirren, who they face in Paisley on Wednesday, and two points above bottom side Dundee, who they host on Saturday.

"This week can dictate a lot of things," said Robinson.

"I look at St Johnstone, who had a run of results against top teams when they were down there with us. They win a couple of games and they pull away from it. We are the same.

"It's not a good start to the season at this moment in time but it could turn into a decent start with a [League Cup] quarter-final and potentially sitting eighth (ninth) in the league after we finish these two games."

Robinson maintains belief in the squad who last year took Motherwell to both domestic cup finals.

But he concedes some players brought in during the summer who have not yet stepped up to the mark.

"We have got a lot of quality in the squad in terms of our budget," he added.

"There are certain players I brought into the club that I felt potentially would be first-team players, others I brought in as squad players.

"But probably one or two of the boys I brought in haven't done that yet. That's up to them to get fitter, stronger and show their ability.

"I know the players who are playing are giving absolutely everything."

Motherwell will be without Andy Rose, Arron Taylor Sinclair and Liam Donnelly for Wednesday's trip to Paisley, while Charles Dunne is a doubt after suffering an injury setback.