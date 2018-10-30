Women's Champions League - 2nd Leg
Fiorentina Femminile18:30Chelsea Women
Venue: Artemio Franchi

Women's Champions League: Fiorentina v Chelsea (Wed, 18:30 GMT)

Chelsea
Chelsea Women are competing in Europe for a fourth consecutive season

Chelsea will reach their second Women's Champions League quarter-final if they avoid defeat at Italian club Fiorentina on Wednesday (18:30 GMT kick-off).

With only Maria Thorisdottir and Maren Mjelde not travelling to Florence, Emma Hayes' squad is close to full-strength.

The London club hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg, after their deserved win at Kingsmeadow on 17 October.

Fiorentina are fourth in the Women's Serie A, four points behind the leaders AC Milan with a game in hand.

Chelsea could also progress with a narrow, one-goal defeat, provided they were to score on Wednesday, with the traditional away goals rule applying.

The Blues are England's last remaining side in Europe's premier women's club competition this season, following Manchester City's last-32 loss to Atletico Madrid.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 31st October 2018

  • Fiorentina FemminileFiorentina Femminile18:30Chelsea WomenChelsea Women
  • Brøndby IF WomenBrøndby IF Women17:00Lillestrøm WomenLillestrøm Women
  • FC Bayern München LadiesFC Bayern München Ladies18:00Zürich WomenZürich Women
  • Lyon FémininesLyon Féminines18:00Ajax WomenAjax Women
  • Atlético de Madrid FemeninoAtlético de Madrid Femenino19:00VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies
  • Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines19:00Linköpings WomenLinköpings Women

