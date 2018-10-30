England Women: Former US Under-23 player Chioma Ubogagu named in squad

Chioma Ubogagu made her debut for Brisbane Roar on 28 October

Former United States Under-23 forward Chioma Ubogagu has been selected for England Women's squad for next week's friendlies against Austria and Sweden.

The 26-year-old, who was born in London but moved to Texas as a child, made her professional debut for Arsenal in 2015 and now plays for Brisbane Roar, where she is on loan from Orlando Pride.

Manchester City forward Georgia Stanway and keeper Ellie Roebuck also make the squad for the first time, while team-mate and captain Steph Houghton is set to win her 100th international cap.

Roebuck replaces her City team-mate Karen Bardsley, who is ruled out with an ankle injury, while forward Melissa Lawley and Reading midfielder Fara Williams also miss out.

As with men's football, Fifa rules allow a player to switch their allegiances from youth football when making their senior international debut.

England visit Austria on Thursday, 8 November, before hosting Sweden on 11 November at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Hannah Blundell (Chelsea), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Chioma Ubogagu (Brisbane Roar, on loan from Orlando Pride)