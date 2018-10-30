Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder signs new contract until 2024
Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.
The 22-year-old joined Spurs for £5m in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive matches.
He has made six Premier League appearances this season - including Monday's defeat to Manchester City at Wembley - but has not scored since the opening day of the campaign.
He signed from boyhood club MK Dons after making his debut aged 16.
Alli follows team-mates Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Harry Winks in signing new long-term contracts in recent months.