Dele Alli: Tottenham midfielder signs new contract until 2024

Dele Alli came on as a substitute in Spurs' defeat to Manchester City at Wembley on Monday

Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The 22-year-old joined Spurs for £5m in 2015 and has scored 48 goals in 153 competitive matches.

He has made six Premier League appearances this season - including Monday's defeat to Manchester City at Wembley - but has not scored since the opening day of the campaign.

He signed from boyhood club MK Dons after making his debut aged 16.

Alli follows team-mates Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Harry Winks in signing new long-term contracts in recent months.