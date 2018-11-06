Notts County v Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|17
|11
|3
|3
|32
|15
|17
|36
|2
|MK Dons
|17
|9
|7
|1
|24
|10
|14
|34
|3
|Colchester
|17
|9
|4
|4
|31
|16
|15
|31
|4
|Tranmere
|17
|8
|6
|3
|25
|16
|9
|30
|5
|Exeter
|17
|8
|5
|4
|26
|17
|9
|29
|6
|Newport
|17
|8
|5
|4
|25
|29
|-4
|29
|7
|Stevenage
|17
|8
|4
|5
|21
|16
|5
|28
|8
|Forest Green
|17
|6
|9
|2
|26
|17
|9
|27
|9
|Bury
|17
|7
|5
|5
|28
|18
|10
|26
|10
|Mansfield
|16
|5
|10
|1
|23
|12
|11
|25
|11
|Carlisle
|17
|7
|2
|8
|19
|22
|-3
|23
|12
|Crawley
|17
|7
|2
|8
|24
|29
|-5
|23
|13
|Port Vale
|17
|6
|4
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|22
|14
|Yeovil
|16
|5
|6
|5
|23
|18
|5
|21
|15
|Northampton
|17
|5
|6
|6
|20
|21
|-1
|21
|16
|Swindon
|17
|5
|6
|6
|19
|22
|-3
|21
|17
|Oldham
|16
|5
|5
|6
|21
|18
|3
|20
|18
|Crewe
|17
|5
|4
|8
|16
|19
|-3
|19
|19
|Cambridge
|17
|5
|3
|9
|16
|27
|-11
|18
|20
|Morecambe
|17
|5
|2
|10
|17
|29
|-12
|17
|21
|Grimsby
|16
|4
|3
|9
|10
|21
|-11
|15
|22
|Notts County
|16
|3
|4
|9
|20
|36
|-16
|13
|23
|Cheltenham
|16
|2
|5
|9
|12
|25
|-13
|11
|24
|Macclesfield
|17
|1
|4
|12
|14
|35
|-21
|7