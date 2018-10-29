Lazio 0-3 Inter Milan: Mauro Icardi scores twice as Inter climb to second

Mauro Icardi has now scored six goals in four Serie A games after netting 28 league goals last season

Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter Milan climbed to second in Serie A with a comfortable victory at Lazio.

The Argentine put Luciano Spalletti's side in front in Rome after capitalising on flicks from midfielders Ivan Perisic and Matias Vecino.

Icardi added his sixth goal in four games with a simple strike after Marcelo Brozovic had doubled Inter's lead with a superb 25-yard effort.

Inter are now six points behind leaders Juventus, with Lazio in fourth.