Tuesday's back pages 29 Oct From the section Football In the Daily Mirror, Leicester players to be allowed to choose when they want to play again after the tragic death of their owner In the Daily Telegraph, "Pitch Perfect" a reference to Manchester City's win on a less than perfect Wembley playing surface In the Daily Express, Riyad Mahrez dedicates his winner at Wembley to the Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha In the Guardian "Moved Mahrez sends City back to the top"