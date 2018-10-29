Tuesday's back pages

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, Leicester players to be allowed to choose when they want to play again after the tragic death of their owner
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Pitch Perfect" a reference to Manchester City's win on a less than perfect Wembley playing surface
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, Riyad Mahrez dedicates his winner at Wembley to the Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha
Guardian
In the Guardian "Moved Mahrez sends City back to the top"

