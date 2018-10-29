Dundee: Jim McIntyre gives players until January to prove their worth

Jim McIntyre has taken over a side that has won once in 10 games

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre will give the players he inherited an opportunity to prove themselves before the January transfer window.

The Dee have lost nine and won one game this season ahead of facing Celtic.

They have lost seven goals and scored none in McIntyre's first two games.

"I want to give the players here an opportunity to try and learn the way I work and what's expected of them - there are some talented players here," McIntyre said.

"It's important that the players take the messages on as quickly as they possibly can. It's also important that they know they have my support and that they keep trying to do the right things.

"But will we freshen up the squad come January? Of course we will."

McIntyre is happy to have new assistant manager Jimmy Boyle on board, praising his former Airdrieonians team-mate.

"If you're looking for somebody with good experience who knows the game and has the respect of the players, it would be a struggle to find anyone better," he said.

"He's been a manager himself, so he knows what it is all about and, in the week we have worked together, I feel we have complimented each other well."

Celtic have hit their stride domestically in recent games and Dundee will face a side that have won their last five domestic games, including Sunday's League Cup semi-final against Hearts, scoring 13 goals in their last three games.

McIntyre knows it will be a tough challenge for his side and wants concentration levels high.

"They seem to have their mojo back in terms of playing free-flowing football," McIntyre added.

"I was at the game and, for 60 minutes, Hearts had a really solid shape and made it difficult for Celtic - that's something we need to do."