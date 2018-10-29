Tottenham v Man City: The Premier League game with a hint of NFL about it

The Premier League match took place at Wembley just over 24 hours after an NFL match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars

"Raheem Sterling with the pass to Riyad Mahrez and... touchdown!"

Monday was the night the Premier League met the NFL at Wembley.

When Tottenham hosted Manchester City just a day after the Philadelphia Eagles faced the Jacksonville Jaguars it was the pitch that had everyone talking.

It looked less like a football field and more like a gridiron with the markings, NFL logo and wear and tear of an American football match visible.

You could have been forgiven for thinking the Manchester City Mavericks were playing the Tottenham Titans.

Was Raheem Sterling's opener a touchdown or a goal?

And when Sterling put City in front early in the first quarter, you did not disappoint with NFL-related puns on social media using #bbcfootball:

Mark Galloway: A 75-yard punt from Ederson and a fumble by Trippier sets up Sterling to reverse pass to Mahrez. TOUCHDOWN Citizens.

Frank: As a neutral I'm only tuning in to Wembley to see Destiny's Child with Beyonce at the interval.

FiGJaM1175: Does the "NFL" in the middle of the pitch at Wembley stand for "Not Finished Lane"?

Steven Kempton: First down Tottenham on their own 10.

The NFL markings were clearly visible on the pitch

'A non-league surface'

The pitch also seemed to make things difficult for the players.

The ball bobbled across brown, worn patches on the field caused by the players, coaches, backroom staff, officials and cheerleaders at Wembley a day earlier.

BBC Radio 5 live pundit and former Premier League striker Chris Sutton described it as a "non-league" surface.

Former Arsenal and England forward Ian Wright added: "It is ridiculous they are playing on this pitch. Manchester City should complain. I don't think they should have to play on this calibre of pitch."

Tottenham's new White Hart Lane stadium was supposed to open on 15 September but safety concerns led to a delay - and Spurs confirmed on Friday that they will now play their home games at Wembley until the end of the year at least.

Wembley had already agreed to host Sunday's NFL fixture.