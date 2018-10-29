Luke Ayling: Leeds United defender out for two months with knee injury

Luke Ayling
Luke Ayling joined Leeds United from Bristol City in August 2016

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling has been ruled out for two months with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old has made 16 appearances this season, scoring once.

He suffered the injury in Saturday's 1-1 Championship draw with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

"It is our job as a medical department to work closely with the player and get him back involved as soon as possible," head of medicine and performance Rob Price told the club website.

