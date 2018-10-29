Glasgow City: Through the years 29 Oct From the section Women's Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/46022550 Read more about sharing. Glasgow City begin their run in 2007/08. Two in a row for Glasgow City in 2008/09. Three in a row also comes in 2009, as a shorter season was held before 2010's move to summer football. Glasgow City's championship squad from 2010 marks their fourth consecutive title. Title holders again in 2011... ...and in 2012, where they recorded a domestic clean sweep. The run continues into 2013. The new look Premier League trophy remains with Glasgow City in 2014. Glasgow City won the title by six points in 2015. Champions again in 2016. The SWPL1 winners again in 2017... ...before making it 12-in-a-row with the 2018 title-winning squad.