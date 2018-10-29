David Hopkin: Bradford City boss calls 4-0 defeat by Gillingham 'wholly unacceptable'

David Hopkin's Bradford City have lost their last six matches in all competitions

Bradford City boss David Hopkin has apologised to the club's supporters after their 4-0 defeat at Gillingham on Saturday.

The Bantams, who are bottom of League One, conceded four second-half goals to fall to a heavy loss at Priestfield.

He told the club website that the manner of the defeat was "unforgivable and wholly unacceptable".

The former Livingston manager also apologised to the media after refusing to speak to journalists after the game.

Hopkin took over at Valley Parade in September after Michael Collins was sacked just six games into the season.

The ex-Bantams midfielder has won just one of his 10 league matches in charge, losing eight of those fixtures.

He added: "The attitude of the players left a lot to be desired and we blew a massive chance to earn a vital three points, in what was a significant fixture for the club given our current predicament."