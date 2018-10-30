Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, League Cup Final, Rangers, Gerrard, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen will not demand 50% of the tickets for December's Betfred Cup Final with Celtic. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn has demanded a 50-50 split of the tickets for the Betfred Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Olivier Ntcham boomed out a warning to Celtic's rivals and told them: We are still the team to beat. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts striker Steven MacLean has been left sweating on a two-game ban as the SFA weigh up whether to charge him over "Bawsgate". (Daily Record)

Joe Worrall reckons Rangers let boss Steven Gerrard down with their Hampden no-show against Aberdeen on Sunday. (Herald)

Callum McGregor, the Celtic midfielder, had hoped his team would face Rangers in the Betfred Cup final on 2 December, but believes Brendan Rodgers' men will have a strong psychological edge when they take on Aberdeen in the showpiece game. (The Times, subscription required)

Barry Ferguson has admitted he will be giving nephew Lewis Ferguson a clip round the ear after his winner against Rangers. (Scottish Sun)

Sean Clare stressed he is ready for his first Hearts start in the Edinburgh derby as manager Craig Levein considers pitching the winger in against Hibs. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Steve Clarke has revealed the reasons behind Greg Kiltie's long-term absence and insists the kid still has a big future at Kilmarnock. (Daily Record)

Efe Ambrose is anticipating a more free-flowing Edinburgh derby when Hibs travel to Tynecastle to face league leaders Hearts tomorrow. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

The Scottish and Welsh rugby unions have bowed to angry public pressure and agreed to directly donate a "joint six-figure sum" to Doddie Weir's motor neurone disease charity. (Scotsman)

Edinburgh Rugby coach Richard Cockerill has expressed his sadness for the city of Leicester he called home for much of his life after the tragic events of the weekend. (Scotsman)