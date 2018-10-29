Glenn Hoddle 'overwhelmed' by support shown after heart attack - family

Hoddle won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup as a player with Tottenham and also had spells with Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea.

Former England and Tottenham manager Glenn Hoddle has been "overwhelmed" by the support shown for him since falling ill on Saturday, his family have said.

Hoddle, 61, was left in a "serious condition" in hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The ex-Tottenham player was later said to be responding well to treatment.

"Glenn and his family are overwhelmed by the best wishes sent since he was taken ill on Saturday," said a family statement.

Tottenham supporters and officials were singled out for special praise.

Earlier on Monday, there were reports Hoddle was out of intensive care, though neither the family nor his spokesperson have confirmed this.

Hoddle collapsed after appearing on BT Sport on his 61st birthday.

Sound supervisor Simon Daniels has been praised for giving Hoddle emergency first aid at the BT Sport studio.

Daniels, who is also a special constable, told BBC Sport his first-aid training "kicked in" - but insisted he is "no hero".

Hoddle is considered to have been one of the best players of his generation, winning the FA Cup and Uefa Cup with Tottenham and also having spells with Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea. He was capped 53 times by England.

He was a player-manager at Swindon and Chelsea before becoming England manager in 1996. He also managed at Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves.