Glenn Hoddle: Sound engineer who used CPR says he is 'no hero'

The man who saved Glenn Hoddle's life after he had a heart attack insists he is "no hero".

Sound engineer Simon Daniels used CPR treatment to keep the former England manager alive after he collapsed at BT Sport's studios on Saturday.

Daniels, who is also a special constable, said his first-aid training "kicked in" leaving him no time to worry if Hoddle, 61, would survive.

"I'm not a hero, I was just doing what I was trained for," Daniels said.

"I was just trying to preserve life. It didn't really cross my mind that it was Glenn Hoddle."

Daniels also used a defibrillator before paramedics arrived at the studios in east London to take Hoddle to hospital.

The 47-year-old said he did not know it was Hoddle who had collapsed when he first heard cries for help.

But he immediately checked on Hoddle's breathing and circulation before starting emergency first-aid treatment.

On Saturday, a spokesman for Hoddle said the former Tottenham midfielder was in a "serious condition" but "continuing to respond well to treatment".

He added: "Glenn and his family would like to publicly thank the BT Sport staff that treated him immediately on set following his collapse."

Glenn Hoddle played for England in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups

Paul Ince, who raised the alarm, said Daniels actions were "miraculous".

Daniels said: "I'm touched by all of the comments from Glenn's family and those in the football and broadcasting world.

"My thoughts are with Glenn and his family and I hope he continues his recovery.

"I also want to praise the medical staff who were outstanding."

Hoddle, who earned 53 England caps, is considered one of the best players of his generation.

As a player Hoddle won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup with Tottenham and also had spells with Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea.

He was a player-manager at Swindon and Chelsea before becoming England manager in 1996. He also managed at Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves.