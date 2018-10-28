Marseille 0-2 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe sends PSG to record-equalling win

Kylian Mbappe was on the pitch for four and a half minutes before scoring

Kylian Mbappe scored as Paris St-Germain beat arch-rivals Marseille and equalled Tottenham's record of 11 wins at the start of a league season.

Mbappe showed lightning pace to run onto an Angel di Maria pass, get away from Boubacar Kamara and slot home.

Julian Draxler scored an injury-time second from Neymar's off-target shot.

Neymar had objects thrown at him from the home fans on several occasions as he tried to take corners earlier in the second half.

PSG have matched Spurs' record from 1960-61 of 11 wins at the start of a season in one of Europe's top five leagues.

Mbappe, a second-half substitute for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, is the top scorer in the top five leagues this season with 10 goals. The 19-year-old has scored 12 goals in 10 games this season including the Champions League.

Defending champions PSG are already eight points clear of second-placed Lille.

Neymar was angry at having objects thrown from the home fans in one of France's biggest rivalries