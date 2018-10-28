Match ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Marseille 0-2 Paris St-Germain: Kylian Mbappe sends PSG to record-equalling win
-
- From the section European Football
Kylian Mbappe scored as Paris St-Germain beat arch-rivals Marseille and equalled Tottenham's record of 11 wins at the start of a league season.
Mbappe showed lightning pace to run onto an Angel di Maria pass, get away from Boubacar Kamara and slot home.
Julian Draxler scored an injury-time second from Neymar's off-target shot.
Neymar had objects thrown at him from the home fans on several occasions as he tried to take corners earlier in the second half.
PSG have matched Spurs' record from 1960-61 of 11 wins at the start of a season in one of Europe's top five leagues.
Mbappe, a second-half substitute for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, is the top scorer in the top five leagues this season with 10 goals. The 19-year-old has scored 12 goals in 10 games this season including the Champions League.
Defending champions PSG are already eight points clear of second-placed Lille.
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 17Sarr
- 23Rami
- 4Kamara
- 18AmaviBooked at 90mins
- 8SansonSubstituted forRadonjicat 73'minutes
- 12StrootmanBooked at 86mins
- 19DiasBooked at 90mins
- 26ThauvinSubstituted forGermainat 72'minutes
- 10Payet
- 5OcamposBooked at 81minsSubstituted forMitroglouat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Radonjic
- 11Mitroglou
- 15Caleta-Car
- 16Pelé
- 25Hubocan
- 27Lopez
- 28Germain
PSG
- 16Areola
- 4KehrerBooked at 43mins
- 5Marquinhos
- 34N'Soki
- 12Meunier
- 6Verratti
- 23Draxler
- 14Bernat
- 11Di MaríaBooked at 52minsSubstituted forRabiotat 79'minutes
- 10Neymar
- 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forMbappéat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Buffon
- 7Mbappé
- 19Diarra
- 24Nkunku
- 25Rabiot
- 27Diaby
- 32Rimane
- Referee:
- Benoît Bastien
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt blocked. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valère Germain.
Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).
Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Luiz Gustavo (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Amavi (Marseille).
Foul by Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kevin Strootman (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Kostas Mitroglou replaces Lucas Ocampos.
Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Ángel Di María.
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) hits the left post with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
Attempt missed. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Neymar with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
Attempt saved. Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Di María.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Valère Germain (Marseille).
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Morgan Sanson.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Valère Germain replaces Florian Thauvin.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Amavi with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Morgan Sanson (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Boubacar Kamara.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María following a fast break.