Werder Bremen 2-6 Bayer Leverkusen: Claudio Pizarro scores for 19th year in row

Claudio Pizarro has played for Werder Bremen, Bayern Munich and Cologne in Germany

Claudio Pizarro became only the second 40-year-old to score a Bundesliga goal - but his Werder Bremen side were thrashed by Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen were 3-0 up when Peruvian Pizarro scored from 12 yards out - the 19th year in a row in which he has scored a Bundesliga goal.

But in the end mid-table Leverkusen ran out convincing winners against fourth-placed Werder.

Two of their goals came courtesy of Sebastian Langkamp own goals.

Pizarro, in his fifth spell at Werder Bremen, is the top-scoring foreign player in Bundesliga history with 193.

He has scored a Bundesliga goal in each calendar year since 1999 - despite spending 2007-08 with Chelsea - and a joint record 18 seasons.