Hearts 0-3 Celtic: Hearts undone by 'body blows' - Craig Levein

Hearts had around 30,000 fans at Murrayfield

Hearts manager Craig Levein was left to rue "two body blows" after his side were swept aside by Celtic in the second half of their Scottish League Cup semi-final.

The concession of what Levein called a "very soft" penalty led to Scott Sinclair's opener.

And a mistake by goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal led to Celtic's second as they went on to win 3-0.

"We never got to play to our potential, which was frustrating," said Levein.

"The two body blows we got were in a small way down to ourselves so we have to take that on the chin.

"We had a similar situation at Ibrox a few weeks ago [the 3-1 defeat] where we were looking forward to the game and thinking we've got a chance of winning and then contribute to our own downfall."

Peter Haring returned to the Hearts team, having struggled with a hernia problem of late, but had to go off, with Levein saying the Austrian is "back to square one".

And top scorer Steven Naismith lasted just eight minutes before succumbing to a knee injury.

Celtic edged ahead in the early stages of second half through Sinclair's spot-kick and, from then on, the holders dominated, with Zlamal spilling the ball in the run-up to James Forrest's goal and Ryan Christie lashing in a third.

"I was just at that point where I felt Celtic were getting disappointed and looked a little bit leggy," Levein told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I was extremely happy with the way things had worked out. They didn't seem to be able to cause us any problems.

"And then, of course, the penalty situation arises and gives them a massive lift and disappoints our players. It changed the feeling of the game."