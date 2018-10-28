Mesut Ozil: It's 'normal' for Arsenal captain to be angry says Unai Emery

Mesut Ozil lost possession six times against Palace - only once more than his replacement Danny Welbeck

Arsenal manager Unai Emery defended his captain Mesut Ozil after his angry reaction to being replaced at Crystal Palace, saying it was "normal for a player not to be happy".

Ozil was replaced by Danny Welbeck with 22 minutes left, with Arsenal 2-1 up.

He pushed past the manager and threw his gloves to the ground before taking his place on the bench.

"Every player wants to continue playing," said Emery. "I like the players who show character."

He added: "He was not happy because the result was not good at the end."

With Ozil off the pitch, Palace scored a late equaliser to end Arsenal's 11-match winning run in all competitions.

Emery said he sent Welbeck on for his defensive work to help the Gunners see out the game.

"In free-kicks defensively, Palace were pushing and put a ninth player on the pitch for free-kicks to find more chances to score," Emery said.

"Danny Welbeck is very good in these situations, both defensively and offensively."