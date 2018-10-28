Glenn Hoddle suffered heart attack and in 'serious condition' in hospital

Hoddle earned 53 caps for England and played in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups

Former England manager and Tottenham midfielder Glenn Hoddle remains in a "serious condition" in hospital after suffering a heart attack on Saturday.

Hoddle, who is "responding well to treatment", collapsed after appearing on BT Sport on his 61st birthday.

The station's Saturday afternoon football results show was cancelled as a result.

Hoddle earned 53 England caps and was considered one of the best players of his generation.

A spokesman for Hoddle said: "The family are grateful to everyone in the football family - and beyond - that have sent kind messages of support. They are very much appreciated.

"In particular, Glenn and his family would like to publicly thank the BT Sport staff that treated him immediately on set following his collapse.

"Glenn is now in the care of the professional NHS medical services, who have also been exemplary in helping him and the family during the last 24 hours.

"Doctors have advised the most important thing for Glenn is time to rest. Therefore, his family have reiterated the request for their privacy to be respected during this period."

As a player, Hoddle won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup with Tottenham and also had spells with Monaco, Swindon and Chelsea.

He began his managerial career as player-manager at Swindon before taking over at Chelsea, for whom he signed Netherlands great Ruud Gullit.

From there he managed England for two and half years, taking them to the 1998 World Cup, but his reign ended in controversy when he admitted a "serious error of judgement" after suggesting disabled people were being made to pay for the sins of past lives.

He went on to manage Southampton, Tottenham and Wolves, before embarking on a career as a TV pundit.