Attempt saved. Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Arsenal Women v Birmingham City Women
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
- 18Peyraud-Magnin
- 17Evans
- 6Williamson
- 16Quinn
- 3Mitchell
- 19Wälti
- 7van de Donk
- 15McCabe
- 8Nobbs
- 23Mead
- 11Miedema
Substitutes
- 1van Veenendaal
- 12Samuelsson
- 20Bloodworth
- 21Kemme
- 24Kuyken
B'ham City Women
- 30Berger
- 23Scott
- 25Mannion
- 3Sargeant
- 6Harrop
- 7Arthur
- 37Staniforth
- 14Follis
- 18Scofield
- 8Mayling
- 15Wellings
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 11Quinn
- 21Hayles
- 29Hampton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Emma Follis (Birmingham City Women).
Lisa Evans (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Aoife Mannion (Birmingham City Women).
Offside, Arsenal Women. Katie McCabe tries a through ball, but Lisa Evans is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Lia Wälti.
Foul by Lucy Staniforth (Birmingham City Women).
Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Harriet Scott (Birmingham City Women).
Beth Mead (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.