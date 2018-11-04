The FA Women's Super League
Reading Women14:00Bristol City Women
Venue: Adams Park

Reading Women v Bristol City Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women76103132819
2Man City Women74302361715
3B'ham City Women742163314
4Chelsea Women724135-210
5Liverpool Women630348-49
6Reading Women622268-28
7Bristol City Women622258-38
8West Ham Women6213814-67
9Brighton Women7115515-104
10Everton Ladies5023410-62
11Yeovil Town Ladies6006419-150
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you