Championship
Wigan13:30Leeds
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Leeds United

Nick Powell has scored four goals in 15 Championship appearances for Wigan Athletic this season
Follow live text coverage from 13:15 GMT on Sunday

Wigan Athletic will assess the fitness of Nick Powell and Gary Roberts ahead of their game against Leeds United at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

Powell came off in the 4-2 loss at Sheffield United while Roberts picked up a hamstring injury in that game.

Leeds will be without Luke Ayling for the trip to Greater Manchester because of damage in his right knee.

The defender will be out for two months after sustaining the injury in their draw with Nottingham Forest.

Match facts

  • Wigan and Leeds last met on the final day of the 2016-17 season - a 1-1 draw at the DW Stadium.
  • Leeds are unbeaten in three league games against Wigan (W1 D2) since losing 0-2 on Boxing Day in 2014.
  • Paul Cook's only previous match against Leeds was in August 2013 in the League Cup first round - his Chesterfield side lost 1-2 at Elland Road.
  • Since his debut in the competition in August 2016, no player has provided more Championship assists than Leeds playmaker Pablo Hernandez (20, level with Conor Hourihane).
  • Wigan have lost just one of their last 21 home league matches (W12 D8 L1), a 0-2 reverse against Blackpool in February.
  • Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Leeds haven't won a single away league match when Luke Ayling hasn't featured (P14 W0 D4 L10); Ayling is injured and will miss this match.

Sunday 4th November 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd159242718929
2Leeds1576226121427
3Middlesbrough15762178927
4Norwich158342017327
5West Brom1574433231025
6Derby157442216625
7Nottm Forest155822216623
8Swansea156541711623
9Birmingham155821914523
10QPR157261519-423
11Bristol City156451815322
12Blackburn155731820-222
13Stoke155551920-120
14Wigan156271822-420
15Sheff Wed155462126-519
16Brentford154652320318
17Aston Villa154652223-118
18Millwall154471923-416
19Bolton154471120-916
20Preston153572429-514
21Rotherham153571121-1014
22Reading153391925-612
23Hull153391221-912
24Ipswich151681125-149
