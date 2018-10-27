Spanish La Liga
Celta Vigo4Eibar0

Celta Vigo 4-0 Eibar: Iago Aspas scores hat-trick after night in hospital

Iago Aspas
Iago Aspas has scored 126 goals for Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas scored a hat-trick against Eibar - after spending the night in hospital following the birth of his daughter.

The Spain international opened the scoring from the edge of the box and doubled his side's lead with an audacious 25-yard chip.

Brais Mendez increased Celta's lead.

And former Liverpool striker Aspas then took advantage of a defensive mistake to seal his hat-trick with eight minutes left.

After the game, referring to his night in hospital, he said: "The sofa was a bit hard."

Iago Aspas
Iago Aspas shared this picture showing him, Jennifer Rueda and their new baby on Instagram on Friday night

Line-ups

Celta Vigo

  • 1Álvarez
  • 2Mallo
  • 22Cabral
  • 24Roncaglia
  • 17Juncà
  • 8Beltrán
  • 14Lobotka
  • 23Méndez
  • 7MorSubstituted forYokusluat 74'minutes
  • 19BoufalSubstituted forSistoat 81'minutes
  • 10Iago AspasSubstituted forEckertat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Araújo
  • 5Yokuslu
  • 11Sisto
  • 13Blanco
  • 21Sánchez
  • 25Alonso
  • 32Eckert

Eibar

  • 13Riesgo
  • 11Peña
  • 23Arbilla
  • 3BigasSubstituted forÁlvarezat 68'minutes
  • 15Valdés DíazSubstituted forCucurellaat 68'minutes
  • 14Orellana
  • 8Diop
  • 24Jordán
  • 16De Blasis
  • 17Kike
  • 9EnrichSubstituted forDias de Oliveiraat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Ramis
  • 6Álvarez
  • 7Cardona
  • 19Dias de Oliveira
  • 20Cucurella
  • 22Milla
  • 35Areitio
Referee:
José Luis González González
Attendance:
15,509

Match Stats

Home TeamCelta VigoAway TeamEibar
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home10
Away17
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away8
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Celta de Vigo 4, Eibar 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Celta de Vigo 4, Eibar 0.

Attempt missed. Charles (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis following a set piece situation.

Rubén Peña (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dennis Eckert (Celta de Vigo).

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.

Attempt missed. Kike García (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.

Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo).

Foul by Charles (Eibar).

Okay Yokuslu (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Dennis Eckert replaces Iago Aspas.

Attempt missed. Joan Jordán (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fabián Orellana following a set piece situation.

Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Celta de Vigo).

Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brais Méndez.

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 4, Eibar 0. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Sofiane Boufal.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.

Attempt saved. Rubén Peña (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.

Attempt missed. Pape Diop (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Sergio Álvarez (Eibar).

Stanislav Lobotka (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Okay Yokuslu replaces Emre Mor.

Attempt missed. Fabián Orellana (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kike García following a fast break.

Foul by Pape Diop (Eibar).

Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Sergio Álvarez (Eibar).

Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Sergio Álvarez replaces Pedro Bigas.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Marc Cucurella replaces Cote.

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Hugo Mallo.

Kike García (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gustavo Cabral (Celta de Vigo).

Corner, Eibar. Conceded by David Juncà.

Offside, Eibar. Pedro Bigas tries a through ball, but Charles is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Eibar. Charles replaces Sergi Enrich because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Celta de Vigo 3, Eibar 0. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Mallo.

Attempt saved. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Brais Méndez.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 27th October 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid10541125719
2Barcelona953123111218
3Espanyol10532148618
4Alavés9522128417
5Sevilla95132012816
6Real Valladolid1044297216
7Levante105141615116
8Real Madrid9423139414
9Celta Vigo103431713413
10Girona103431214-213
11Getafe933388012
12Real Sociedad103341213-112
13Real Betis933357-212
14Valencia1018178-111
15Eibar103251017-711
16Ath Bilbao101721115-410
17Villarreal923478-19
18Leganés10226815-78
19Rayo Vallecano101361020-106
20Huesca9126720-135
View full Spanish La Liga table

