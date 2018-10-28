Premier League stats: Barkley, Liverpool, Newcastle and Redmond

Midfielder Ross Barkley is almost halfway to his best goals tally in four years after just 10 games

After 10 games, the Premier League table is starting to take shape.

Liverpool have marched to the top, while Huddersfield have sunk to the bottom.

But which midfielder set a new English record? Just how bad has Newcastle's start to the season been? And are they destined for relegation?

Here's a look at all of the key stats from this weekend and how they could impact the rest of the season.

Ross Barkley on the rise

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says Ross Barkley is looking a "complete" player - and following his performance this weekend, it's difficult to argue.

The England midfielder has been in excellent form and became the first Englishman since Frank Lampard in 2013 to score in three consecutive Premier League games for Chelsea when he netted against Burnley on Sunday.

He was involved in the first three of Chelsea's goals as they emphatically won 4-0 - finishing the game with a goal and two assists.

It was only the second time in his career that he has been involved in three goals in a single match and the first time he has scored in three successive games.

He now has three goals and three assists this term - meaning he has been involved in a goal every 65 minutes in the league - and has scored from 25% of his shots.

It's a far cry from his struggles in recent times and Barkley has already played more than double the amount of time he did last season - he only managed 208 minutes in all competitions in 2017-18 after a hamstring injury hampered his form.

Top teams marching away - but who has good omens?

Liverpool moved to the top of the table following their 4-1 win over Cardiff on Saturday

The table taking shape but it is still hugely competitive at the top.

Liverpool's comfortable victory over Cardiff took them to the summit with 26 points - their joint-best start to a Premier League season alongside 2008-09.

Chelsea kept in touch with their win over Burnley and sit just two points behind in second, while third-placed Manchester City can climb back to the top when they take on fifth-placed Tottenham in Monday night's game (20:00 GMT kick-off).

If City slip up, it will be only the second time Liverpool have gone into the month of November top of the Premier League table - they finished fifth in 2003, after having collected 27 points after 11 games.

Liverpool's best points return after 10 games in the Premier League Season Wins Losses Goal Difference Points tally 2018-19 8 2 +16 26 2008-09 8 2 +9 26 2002-03 7 3 +12 24 1996-97 7 2 +12 23 2016-17 7 2 +11 23

They also remain one of three teams still unbeaten this season along with Chelsea and City.

It is the fifth time in Chelsea's history they have gone unbeaten in the league after 10 games - they went on to win the title in the two most recent occasions (2006 and 2015) - and Sarri is the first Blues manager to achieve it in his debut Premier League season.

There have been 19 teams in total to go the first 10 games of a league season unbeaten but only seven of them have gone on to win the title, including Manchester City in 2017-18.

But Liverpool failed to in 2003 (eventually finishing fifth), 2008 (fourth) and 2009 (second).

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Arsenal have relied heavily on their second-half performances to climb up the table.

In fact, 75% of their goals this season have come in the second half (18 out of 24) and they have not led a game before the break this season.

If the score after the first half had remained the same at full-time in Arsenal's matches, they would be sitting just one point above the relegation zone in 17th place.

If matches ended at half-time, Arsenal would be 13 places worse off in the Premier League table

Sinking away at the bottom

The bottom teams are also starting to drop away from the top half as 13 points separate Wolves in 10th and Huddersfield in 20th place.

The Terriers slipped to the bottom following their 3-0 thrashing by Watford and they are now winless in 15 games in all competitions - their worst run since November 2000.

Huddersfield have won just one of their last 20 Premier League matches (D7, L12), scoring only seven times in that run.

But despite moving off the bottom, Newcastle have recorded their worst start to a season in 120 years, having failed to win any of their opening 10 matches. Their last win was against Leicester back in April.

And here's the bad news - of the 11 sides who have failed to win any of their first 10 Premier League games in a season, only three went on to avoid relegation (Everton - 1995, Blackburn - 1997, Derby - 2001).

Where do teams finish after 10 games without a win? Club Points/Position Survived? Club Pts/Position Survived? Swindon (1994) 3/22 NO Watford (2007) 6/20 NO Everton (1995) 3/15 YES Reading (2013) 6/19 NO Manchester City (1996) 2/18 NO QPR (2013) 4/20 NO Blackburn Rovers (1997) 4/18 YES Burnley (2015) 4/19 NO Derby County (2001) 5/17 YES Sunderland (2017) 2/20 NO Norwich (2005) 6/19 NO

Fulham occupy the final spot in the relegation zone, just two points above Newcastle and Huddersfield after their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth took their tally of conceded goals to 28 - the joint-most after 10 games in competition history.

They are also the only side to have conceded in all of their games.

Target practise needed

The only game to finish goalless this weekend was Newcastle's match at Southampton - the hosts failed to find a breakthrough despite their 22 attempts.

One Southampton player has been the league's chance-waster in chief this season, having scored zero goals from 19 shots in the Premier League.

Can you name him and the seven other players who have the most shots but no goals this term?

Who has had the most shots without scoring? How to play Score: 0 / 8 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 8 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Club & shots Player 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Give up!

The Saints - who have gone five league games without a goal just four times in their history - aren't the only ones struggling to find the back of the net.

Huddersfield have hit the woodwork more times (six) than they have scored (four).

In contrast, Cardiff and Brighton managed to net with their only shot on target in their games this weekend.

And Callum Paterson's goal for Cardiff was the first Liverpool had conceded at Anfield in the Premier League since February - a run of 918 minutes without conceding.