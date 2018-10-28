SWPL: Glasgow City beat Spartans to claim 12th title in a row

Glasgow City won their 12th consecutive SWPL title

Glasgow City secured a record 12th consecutive league title with a straightforward 4-2 win over Spartans.

Strikes by Abbi Grant, Lara Ivanusa and Carly Girasoli and an own goal secured the win that ensured they finished three points clear of Hibernian.

The Edinburgh side thrashed Rangers 7-1, but last weekend's defeat by City decided their fate.

Abi Harrison and Rachel McLauchlan scored hat tricks and Amy Gallacher also netted.

City head coach Scott Booth took over in the summer of 2015, taking the reigns from Eddie Wolecki Black and seeing out the league triumph, and since then he has added three more titles.