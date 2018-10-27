League One: Dumbarton thump East Fife in Jim Duffy's first game in charge

Jim Duffy led his Dumbarton side to a 4-0 win over East Fife

Arbroath increased their lead at the top of League One to seven points, with Adam Cummins' own goal giving them a narrow win at Stranraer.

Second-placed Raith Rovers lost ground as Mark Hill's goal nine minutes from time gave Forfar a 3-2 victory.

And East Fife also fell further behind after they lost 4-0 away to Dumbarton.

Airdrieonians lost 1-0 at home to Stenhousemuir, while bottom of the table Montrose won 3-1 away to Brechin City.

Dale Hilson gave Forfar the lead in 16 minutes against Raith, but the Kirkcaldy side led after two goals in three minutes from Ross Matthews and Kevin Nisbet.

Dylan Easton got Forfar back on level terms before Hill's late winner move the Station Park side into the top four.

Jim Duffy made a fine start as Dumbarton manager as his side thumped East Fife.

Calum Gallagher got them underway in seven minutes, and Craig Barr made it two before the break. Stuart Carswell made it 3-0 four minutes into the second half, before Dom Thomas completed the rout.

After a goalless first half at Glebe Park, the second 45 minutes threw up four goals as Montrose stayed level on points with ninth-placed Dumbarton.

Sean Burns gave City the lead, but two goals from Martin Rennie and one from Craig Johnston handed the visitors a deserved win.

Stenhousemuir picked up their first away win of the season with Mark McGuigan's 90th minute winner away to Airdrieonians.