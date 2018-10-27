David Raya: Blackburn Rovers keeper in hospital after breaking nose in collision

Albion striker Jay Rodriguez was concerned for David Raya following his collision with the stricken Blackburn Rovers keeper

Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper David Raya ended up in hospital with a sickening facial injury after colliding with West Brom striker Jay Rodriguez late on in the 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns.

Raya was stretchered off after the 82nd minute incident, which came when Rovers had made all three substitutions.

Midfielder Richard Smallwood had to go in goal as Tony Mowbray's Rovers somehow saw the game out with 10 men.

"The players were feeling sick with what they saw," said the Rovers boss.

"He is in hospital. The bone at the top has been pushed into the skull almost and the nose is sort of hanging off really.

"The players could not look at it, it was that bad. So Smallwood goes in and the boys are calling him 'The Cat' now!"

The man whose boot did all the damage was quick to wish the goalkeeper a quick return to full fitness.

"It was one of those," Rodriguez told BBC WM. "It's not nice to see. I was chasing the ball, I tried to get out of the way but I've caught him with the top of my foot.

"I've been told he's gone to hospital and I'm gutted about that. I hope he makes a speedy recovery and is back on the pitch soon.

"But credit to the keeper (Smallwood) that went in. He made a few good saves and they had a few scrambled off the line, so credit to them for digging in."

Blackburn Rovers' stand-in keeper, midfielder Richard Smallwood, saw out the final 17 minutes to earn his side a point

Raya's injury came on an afternoon when former Baggies boss Mowbray made something of an injury-scarred, but classically dogged first return to The Hawthorns.

Mowbray had already lost his captain Charlie Mulgrew after 15 minutes. And, with midfielder Jack Rodwell then limping off on the hour, Rovers played the final 17 minutes - including nine minutes of injury time - a man short.

"To have no defenders and then finish with 10 men and no goalkeeper on the pitch, it was a heroic performance to get a point," said Mowbray.

"My team deserve a lot of credit for the way they dug in against the adversity they faced. It could have been a hard luck story for us.

"Even if we had lost by a couple of goals I would still have been saying they were heroic. So I was delighted with the point and our spirit. That is how we work.

"It was a bit of class from Harrison Reed, who was immense, to get our equaliser. We even thought we could win it before the incident with the goalkeeper."

West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez was talking to BBC WM's Rob Gurney.