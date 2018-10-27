Brighton 1-0 Wolves: Elderly fan dies at Premier League match

Brighton won the game 1-0 at the Amex Stadium

An elderly Brighton fan has died after being taken ill before their Premier League game against Wolves.

The club said the fan attended the home game at the Amex Stadium with his son and was attended to by the club's medical staff.

He was then taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, where he died.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber said club's "thoughts and prayers" were with the supporter's friends and family.

The Seagulls won the game 1-0 thanks to Glenn Murray's 100th goal for the club.