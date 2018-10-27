Reading: Under-pressure Paul Clement 'will continue to fight' for club

Paul Clement made a losing return on his first visit back to former club Swansea City

Under-pressure Reading manager Paul Clement says he "will continue to fight" for the club as they sit inside the Championship relegation zone.

Clement saw his side lose 2-0 at former club Swansea City on Saturday for a fourth defeat in five matches.

"I understand that with each defeat, the pressure grows on me," he told BBC Radio Berkshire.

"But, there's no one more disappointed than myself. I'm the coach of this team, I pick the team."

Ex-Derby County boss Clement, who was also an assistant coach at Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, has won just five of his 23 Championship matches since being appointed Reading manager in March.

Defeat at the Liberty Stadium left them two points adrift of safety in 22nd place, with back-to-back home matches against Bristol City and rock bottom Ipswich to come in the next fortnight.

"For anyone who thinks they're suffering, they're not suffering as much as I am," Clement added.

"It's been a really disappointing season so far. But I said to the players that, while I feel you are with me, I will continue to fight.

"I haven't worked for 20 years in my coaching career to get a fantastic job like this to give up and walk away when it gets tough. A lot of hard work has gone in personally to get this sort of position.

"I will continue to work at it and show the players that in difficult times, you've got to be determined and show character and bring out your best qualities and not give up."