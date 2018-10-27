Premier League quick stats: Salah, Liverpool, Newcastle, Murray

Liverpool moved three points clear of Man City after beating Cardiff City

Liverpool went to the top of the table with a 4-1 home win over Cardiff, and Glenn Murray scored his 100th goal for Brighton to clinch their 1-0 win over Wolves.

Bournemouth's excellent start to the season continued with an emphatic 3-0 win at Fulham, who remain in the bottom three along with Newcastle, who ground out a 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Huddersfield remain at the foot of the table after Watford eased to a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.

Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats...