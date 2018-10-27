Premier League quick stats: Salah, Liverpool, Newcastle, Murray
-
- From the section Premier League
Liverpool went to the top of the table with a 4-1 home win over Cardiff, and Glenn Murray scored his 100th goal for Brighton to clinch their 1-0 win over Wolves.
Bournemouth's excellent start to the season continued with an emphatic 3-0 win at Fulham, who remain in the bottom three along with Newcastle, who ground out a 0-0 draw at Southampton.
Huddersfield remain at the foot of the table after Watford eased to a 3-0 win at Vicarage Road.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats...
- Liverpool have 26 points from their opening league games this season (W8 D2 L0), which matches their best start to a Premier League season in 2008-09.
- Mohamed Salah has now scored 33 goals in 35 matches at Anfield for Liverpool, while the Reds have won all 19 of the home games in which Sadio Mane has netted for them.
- Cardiff scored with their only shot on target - and Callum Paterson's goal was also one of only two touches the Bluebirds had in the Reds' box.
- Wolves have lost back-to-back league games for the first time under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.
- Murray's 48th-minute winner for Brighton was the Seagulls' only shot on target against Wolves.
- Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson has been directly involved in 10 goals in his past 11 appearances in the Premier League (six goals and four assists).
- Newcastle have failed to win any of their opening 10 matches of a league season for just the second time - last doing so in the 1898-99 top-flight campaign, 120 years ago.
- The past six sides who failed to win any of their first 10 Premier League games went on to be relegated - Norwich City in 2004-05, Watford in 2006-07, QPR in 2012-13, Reading in 2012-13, Burnley in 2014-15 and Sunderland in 2016-17.
- Huddersfield have hit the woodwork more times (six) than they have scored goals (four) in the league this season.