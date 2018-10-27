Thai cave 12 to watch Manchester United v Everton at Old Trafford

The boys are members of a football team called the Wild Boars

The 12 children who were rescued from flooded caves in Thailand this year will be at Old Trafford on Sunday to watch Manchester United play Everton.

The youngsters, all members of a junior football team, were rescued in July after being trapped for over two weeks.

Their plight gained worldwide attention and in the aftermath the children were invited to a United game by the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

The boys met Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on Saturday.

It is understood the youngsters will walk by the side of the pitch before watching the Premier League encounter (16:00 GMT) from the directors' box.