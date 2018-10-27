Norwich City 1-0 Brentford: Buendia grabs Canaries winner at Carrow Road

Emiliano Buendia scored his first Norwich goal to earn a 1-0 win over Brentford

Norwich's Emiliano Buendia netted his first goal in English football as the Canaries beat Brentford at Carrow Road to continue their charge up the Championship table.

The Argentinian midfielder, who joined Norwich from Getafe in the summer, scored the only goal in the 34th minute to secure the home side's seventh win in nine league games.

The Canaries created more chances and should have increased their margin of victory, but Jordan Rhodes had a penalty saved on the stroke of half-time.

Brentford's Neal Maupay almost salvaged an equaliser when he hit the bar 20 minutes from time, but the visitors are still seeking their first point under new boss Thomas Frank.

The Bees, who have not won in nine matches and have lost all three games since Dean Smith left, held their own in the opening half hour.

Ex-Norwich winger Sergi Canos testedg Tim Krul twice and Ollie Watkins bundled their best chance over the bar.

But the deadlock was broken when Timm Klose's ball from the halfway line picked out Buendia, whose finish whistled into the bottom corner.

Rhodes squandered two excellent opportunities to extend the Canaries' advantage, shooting wide from close range after Todd Cantwell teed him up.

The Norwich striker could have made immediate amends for that miss when Watkins brought down Max Aarons inside the penalty area, but his low spot-kick was saved by the diving Dan Bentley.

Klose and Jamal Lewis had chances to wrap up the points in the second half before Maupay almost drew Brentford level, lunging to fire against the woodwork after Krul had denied substitute Lewis Macleod.