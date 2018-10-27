Kenny Shiels dismissed as Derry manager

Shiels celebrated Derry's 3-1 win over Cobh Ramblers in the EA Sports Cup final on 16 September

Kenny Shiels has been sacked as manager of Derry City after the club's eighth-place finish in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The move follows Friday's 5-0 drubbing away to St Patrick's Athletic which was Derry's 17th defeat in the last 23 league fixtures.

In September Shiels, 62, guided Derry to their first trophy success for six years as they lifted the EA Sports Cup.

But they ended the season by losing eight out of nine in the league.

I will be Derry boss next season - Shiels

Kenny Shiels: Still football mad after all these years

In a brief statement on the club's website on Saturday, chairman Philip O'Doherty said: "Derry City and Kenny Shiels have decided to part company as of today.

"We acknowledge Kenny's contribution to the football club over the past three seasons, one of which was particularly difficult.

"We wish Kenny the best for the future.

"The club will make no further comment."

Shiels, who was in charge of Kilmarnock when they won the Scottish League Cup in 2012, succeeded Peter Hutton at the Brandywell in November 2015.

The Magherafelt man secured European football in the first two of his three seasons and last year signed a new contract which would have taken him up to 2019.