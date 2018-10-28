Steven Pressley is open to Scottish Premiership return

Steven Pressley has previously managed Falkirk in Scotland's top flight

Scottish football is an "attractive" place again and is "gaining a great deal of interest", says former Scotland defender Steven Pressley.

More than 100,000 fans will watch on Sunday as four of the countries biggest clubs contest the League Cup semi-finals. One of those, Hearts, are six points clear in the Premiership.

Former Falkirk manager Pressley, who has turned down "several" approaches from top-flight clubs in recent years says he is now "very interested" in returning after a spell in Cyprus.

Ex-Rangers, Hearts and Celtic defender Pressley, who was sacked by Pafos earlier this month, explained his previous reluctance to take up offers in his homeland.

"I wanted to sample football in England and abroad," the 45-year-old told BBC Scotland. "Also, I didn't think the Scottish game was in a particularly good place at that time.

"With the likes of Hearts, Rangers and Hibernian in the Championship, the Scottish top flight wasn't a particularly strong or attractive league. That can't be said about it now.

"You have a very strong Hearts again, a very strong Hibs, a very strong Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen. So, it's become a really interesting league, plus you have the profile of the managers in charge."

'I can come in and stabilise a club'

Media playback is not supported on this device SPFL is 'attractive' again - Stephen Pressley

Pressley, who was relegated from the Scottish top flight with Falkirk in 2010, had stints in charge at Coventry City and Fleetwood Town before moving to Cyprus in January after 18 months out of the game.

He kept relegation-threatened Pafos in the division, earning a two-year deal, but was relieved of his duties just four games into the new league campaign.

"It's a high-level league, and the co-efficient is higher than Scotland," said Pressley of the Cypriot top flight.

"I arrived at a side that hadn't won in 11 games, two points above relegation, and I had virtually no support, but we retained our league status for the first time in the club's history by 18 points."

With three managerial changes already in the Scottish Premiership this term, there may be further opportunities for Pressley, who remains "open to opportunities abroad and in England".

"I think my CV will tell you I can escape, that I can come in and stabilise and keep a club in the league," he said.

"But I want to be more than that. I want to be known as a winner. I was very fortunate in my playing career and I want to experience that as a head coach."