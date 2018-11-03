Cowdenbeath v Elgin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Edinburgh City
|10
|9
|0
|1
|19
|3
|16
|27
|2
|Peterhead
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|6
|16
|25
|3
|Annan Athletic
|10
|6
|1
|3
|18
|12
|6
|19
|4
|Clyde
|10
|6
|0
|4
|16
|11
|5
|18
|5
|Elgin
|10
|5
|1
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|16
|6
|Queen's Park
|10
|4
|2
|4
|10
|9
|1
|14
|7
|Cowdenbeath
|10
|3
|2
|5
|13
|13
|0
|11
|8
|Stirling
|10
|2
|0
|8
|6
|16
|-10
|6
|9
|Berwick
|10
|2
|0
|8
|8
|24
|-16
|6
|10
|Albion
|10
|1
|1
|8
|8
|24
|-16
|4