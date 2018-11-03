Scottish League Two
Stirling15:00Berwick
Venue: Forthbank Stadium

Stirling Albion v Berwick Rangers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City109011931627
2Peterhead108112261625
3Annan Athletic106131812619
4Clyde106041611518
5Elgin105141214-216
6Queen's Park10424109114
7Cowdenbeath103251313011
8Stirling10208616-106
9Berwick10208824-166
10Albion10118824-164
