Scottish League Two
Queen's Park15:00Annan Athletic
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Annan Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6McLaren
  • 3Summers
  • 4McKernon
  • 8Roberts
  • 7East
  • 10Peters
  • 11McLean
  • 9Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12Fotheringham
  • 14Osadolor
  • 15Mortimer
  • 16Moore
  • 17Martin
  • 18Magee
  • 20McDougall

Annan Athletic

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Hooper
  • 6Sonkur
  • 5Moxon
  • 3Strapp
  • 7Johnston
  • 4Wilson
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 11Wallace
  • 9Roberts
  • 10Muir

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Smith
  • 15Wright
  • 16Fergusson
  • 17Bradley
  • 18Creaney
  • 19Langan
Referee:
Barry Cook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City109011931627
2Peterhead108112261625
3Annan Athletic106131812619
4Clyde106041611518
5Elgin105141214-216
6Queen's Park10424109114
7Cowdenbeath103251313011
8Stirling10208616-106
9Berwick10208824-166
10Albion10118824-164
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you