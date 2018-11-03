Peterhead v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 3Boyle
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 99Lyle
- 18Dow
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 10Leitch
- 11McLean
- 14Kavanagh
- 16Home
- 17MacDonald
- 21Gibson
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Fagan
- 4Eley
- 5Murdoch
- 3Wilson
- 7Watson
- 8McGeough
- 6Watters
- 11Gallagher
- 9Jones
- 10Cunningham
Substitutes
- 12Reid
- 14Gordon
- 15Forrester
- 16Gracie
- 17Potts
- 18Escuriola
- 19Kearney
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams