Scottish League Two
Peterhead15:00Albion
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Albion Rovers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 3Boyle
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle
  • 18Dow
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 10Leitch
  • 11McLean
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 16Home
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Gibson

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Fagan
  • 4Eley
  • 5Murdoch
  • 3Wilson
  • 7Watson
  • 8McGeough
  • 6Watters
  • 11Gallagher
  • 9Jones
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 12Reid
  • 14Gordon
  • 15Forrester
  • 16Gracie
  • 17Potts
  • 18Escuriola
  • 19Kearney
Referee:
Duncan Williams

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City109011931627
2Peterhead108112261625
3Annan Athletic106131812619
4Clyde106041611518
5Elgin105141214-216
6Queen's Park10424109114
7Cowdenbeath103251313011
8Stirling10208616-106
9Berwick10208824-166
10Albion10118824-164
View full Scottish League Two table

