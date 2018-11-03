Edinburgh City v Clyde
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 14Rodger
- 3McIntyre
- 7Smith
- 4Black
- 22Henderson
- 11Taylor
- 19Shepherd
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 15Donaldson
- 16Kennedy
- 17Hall
- 20Watson
- 21Morton
- 23Lumsden
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Cogill
- 4McNiff
- 6Grant
- 8Nicoll
- 3Rankin
- 7Lamont
- 10McStay
- 11Syvertsen
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Love
- 14Stewart
- 15Rumsby
- 16Duffie
- 17Lyon
- 18Belmokhtar
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Colin Steven