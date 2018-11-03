Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City15:00Clyde
Venue: Ainslie Park, Scotland

Edinburgh City v Clyde

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14Rodger
  • 3McIntyre
  • 7Smith
  • 4Black
  • 22Henderson
  • 11Taylor
  • 19Shepherd
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 15Donaldson
  • 16Kennedy
  • 17Hall
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Lumsden

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Cogill
  • 4McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 8Nicoll
  • 3Rankin
  • 7Lamont
  • 10McStay
  • 11Syvertsen
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Love
  • 14Stewart
  • 15Rumsby
  • 16Duffie
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Belmokhtar
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Colin Steven

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City109011931627
2Peterhead108112261625
3Annan Athletic106131812619
4Clyde106041611518
5Elgin105141214-216
6Queen's Park10424109114
7Cowdenbeath103251313011
8Stirling10208616-106
9Berwick10208824-166
10Albion10118824-164
View full Scottish League Two table

