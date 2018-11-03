Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Forfar
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium

Airdrieonians v Forfar Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath118302691727
2Raith Rovers1155125141120
3East Fife116141714319
4Forfar114341420-615
5Airdrieonians114161717013
6Brechin113441517-213
7Stranraer113351114-312
8Stenhousemuir114071017-712
9Dumbarton113261721-411
10Montrose113261221-911
View full Scottish League One table

