Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Dumbarton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Millar
  • 12Harrington
  • 14Dillon
  • 4Allan
  • 3Steeves
  • 2Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 17Redman
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 16Johnston
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 6Fotheringham
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 10Campbell
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 23Henderson

Dumbarton

  • 21Smith
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Dowie
  • 5Perry
  • 10Forbes
  • 9Gallagher
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 11Barr
  • 14Russell
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 7Little
  • 12Spencer
  • 15Paton
  • 17McGowan
  • 18Allardice
Referee:
John McKendrick

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath118302691727
2Raith Rovers1155125141120
3East Fife116141714319
4Forfar114341420-615
5Airdrieonians114161717013
6Brechin113441517-213
7Stranraer113351114-312
8Stenhousemuir114071017-712
9Dumbarton113261721-411
10Montrose113261221-911
View full Scottish League One table

