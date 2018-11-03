Scottish League One
Arbroath15:00East Fife
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v East Fife

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Denholm
  • 6Gold
  • 10Swankie
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Kader
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Whatley
  • 18Graham
  • 21Hill

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 5Dunlop
  • 17Meggatt
  • 3Docherty
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Slattery
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 9Court
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Kane
  • 12McBride
  • 15Dowds
  • 18Linton
  • 20Bell
  • 21McDowall
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath118302691727
2Raith Rovers1155125141120
3East Fife116141714319
4Forfar114341420-615
5Airdrieonians114161717013
6Brechin113441517-213
7Stranraer113351114-312
8Stenhousemuir114071017-712
9Dumbarton113261721-411
10Montrose113261221-911
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you