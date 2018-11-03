Arbroath v East Fife
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Denholm
- 6Gold
- 10Swankie
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Kader
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Whatley
- 18Graham
- 21Hill
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5Dunlop
- 17Meggatt
- 3Docherty
- 7Thomson
- 8Slattery
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 9Court
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 2Dunsmore
- 4Kane
- 12McBride
- 15Dowds
- 18Linton
- 20Bell
- 21McDowall
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson