Stenhousemuir v Stranraer
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|11
|8
|3
|0
|26
|9
|17
|27
|2
|Raith Rovers
|11
|5
|5
|1
|25
|14
|11
|20
|3
|East Fife
|11
|6
|1
|4
|17
|14
|3
|19
|4
|Forfar
|11
|4
|3
|4
|14
|20
|-6
|15
|5
|Airdrieonians
|11
|4
|1
|6
|17
|17
|0
|13
|6
|Brechin
|11
|3
|4
|4
|15
|17
|-2
|13
|7
|Stranraer
|11
|3
|3
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|12
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|11
|4
|0
|7
|10
|17
|-7
|12
|9
|Dumbarton
|11
|3
|2
|6
|17
|21
|-4
|11
|10
|Montrose
|11
|3
|2
|6
|12
|21
|-9
|11