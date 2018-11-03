Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00Brechin
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Brechin City

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 11Milne
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 16Flanagan
  • 9Buchanan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 17Silva
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 21Stevenson
  • 23Smith
  • 25Valentine

Brechin

  • 1Brennan
  • 6Spark
  • 4McGeever
  • 5Hill
  • 3Burns
  • 14Smith
  • 8Tapping
  • 12Lynas
  • 9Jackson
  • 7Orsi
  • 23Hendry

Substitutes

  • 2McLean
  • 15Morena
  • 16Tapping
  • 17Melingui
  • 19O'Neil
  • 22Blues
Referee:
Graham Beaton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath118302691727
2Raith Rovers1155125141120
3East Fife116141714319
4Forfar114341420-615
5Airdrieonians114161717013
6Brechin113441517-213
7Stranraer113351114-312
8Stenhousemuir114071017-712
9Dumbarton113261721-411
10Montrose113261221-911
View full Scottish League One table

