Raith Rovers v Brechin City
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 11Milne
- 12Matthews
- 14Wedderburn
- 16Flanagan
- 9Buchanan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 17Silva
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 21Stevenson
- 23Smith
- 25Valentine
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 6Spark
- 4McGeever
- 5Hill
- 3Burns
- 14Smith
- 8Tapping
- 12Lynas
- 9Jackson
- 7Orsi
- 23Hendry
Substitutes
- 2McLean
- 15Morena
- 16Tapping
- 17Melingui
- 19O'Neil
- 22Blues
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton