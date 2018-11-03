Scottish Championship
Falkirk15:00Ayr
Venue: Falkirk Stadium, Scotland

Falkirk v Ayr United

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 12Mitchell
  • 3McGhee
  • 15Harrison
  • 18Brough
  • 2Kidd
  • 22McKee
  • 17Buaben
  • 25Irving
  • 14Robson
  • 7Petravicius
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 1Fasan
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 8Sammut
  • 9Lewis
  • 24Haber
  • 26Russell
  • 41Laverty

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 5Rose
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 4Kerr
  • 18Murdoch
  • 10Forrest
  • 9Moore
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 7Moffat
  • 8Crawford
  • 11McDaid
  • 12McGuffie
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
Referee:
Greg Aitken

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr1181223111225
2Ross County117312261624
3Dundee Utd115331716118
4Inverness CT11380138517
5Queen of Sth114432012816
6Morton114431318-516
7Dunfermline113351118-712
8Partick Thistle113081018-89
9Alloa11155716-98
10Falkirk11119619-134
